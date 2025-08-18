Hiking v/s swimming: Which is better for your cardiovascular health?

Hiking and swimming are two popular activities renowned for their cardiovascular benefits. Both offer unique perks that can contribute to better heart health. While hiking involves walking on trails (sometimes with varying elevations), swimming offers a full-body workout in water. Each activity comes with its own set of benefits and challenges, making them apt for different preferences and fitness levels. Here's how.

#1 Hiking: A natural cardio workout Hiking is one of the best ways to get a good cardiovascular workout while getting close to nature. Walking on trails of varying terrains can elevate heart rate and build endurance. The uphill stretches of a hike also act as an added challenge that strengthens the heart muscle with time. Plus, hiking outdoors gives you fresh air and natural surroundings, improving mental health along with physical fitness.

#2 Swimming: Full-body engagement Swimming provides a full-body workout that activates several muscle groups at once. This gentle on the joints, low-impact exercise offers excellent cardiovascular benefits by elevating heart rate and enhancing circulation. The resistance of water intensifies the workout without putting too much strain on the body, which is why it is ideal for people of all age groups and fitness levels. Swimming regularly can enhance your lung capacity and stamina.

#3 Calorie burn comparison Both hiking and swimming are great for burning calories and keeping your weight in check, as a part of a healthy lifestyle. On average, a 70 kg person burns about 430 calories/hour hiking at a moderate pace on flat ground. This number goes up with a more difficult hike with elevation gain or rougher paths. Swimming laps at a moderate speed burns about 500 calories/hour for the same person.