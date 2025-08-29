Dog care 101: Homemade coat sprays to try

Keeping your furry friend dry on rainy days is important for their well-being. Homemade dog coat sprays provide a waterproof solution that is not only affordable but also safe. With easily available ingredients, you can whip up a spray that repels moisture and maintains your pet 's coat.

Tip 1 Natural beeswax spray Beeswax is a natural ingredient that is known for its waterproofing properties. To prepare a beeswax spray, melt two tablespoons of beeswax in a double boiler. Once melted, mix it with one cup of warm water and pour the mixture into a spray bottle. Shake well before use, and apply evenly on your dog's coat before heading out in wet weather.

Tip 2 Aloe vera-based solution Not only is aloe vera soothing, it also helps in repelling water when used properly. In a spray bottle, mix half a cup of aloe vera gel with half a cup of distilled water. If you want to make it smell better, add five drops of lavender essential oil. Shake well and spray on your dog's coat for the protection and nourishment.

Tip 3 Coconut oil mixture Coconut oil is one of the best options owing to its hydrophobic nature. Mix one tablespoon of coconut oil with one cup of warm water until completely dissolved. Pour the mixture into a spray bottle and apply generously on your dog's fur before heading out into the rain or snow.