Horse gram: All about this lesser-known superfood
What's the story
Horse gram, a lesser-known legume, is taking the health world by storm with its protein-packed goodness. Native to India, this tiny pulse is loaded with nutrients and offers a host of health benefits. Despite its humble appearance, horse gram is making waves for its ability to boost energy and support overall well-being. Here's why you should add this superfood to your diet.
#1
Nutrient-rich powerhouse
Horse gram is loaded with essential nutrients such as iron, calcium, and protein. It makes an excellent choice for vegetarians looking for plant-based protein sources. The high iron content helps in improving hemoglobin levels and combating fatigue. Calcium helps keep bones healthy and strong. Plus, horse gram has antioxidants that help fight oxidative stress in the body.
#2
Supports weight management
Adding horse gram to your diet can help you manage your weight effectively. The high fiber content promotes satiety and reduces hunger pangs, making it easier to stick to calorie-controlled diets. Studies have shown that regular consumption of horse gram may help reduce body fat percentage while maintaining muscle mass.
#3
Promotes digestive health
Horse gram is also great for your digestive health, thanks to its high fiber content. It regulates bowel movements and prevents constipation by adding bulk to the stool. The natural enzymes in horse gram also promote digestion by breaking down complex carbohydrates efficiently.
#4
Boosts heart health
Horse gram offers significant heart benefits, largely due to its low glycemic index and cholesterol-lowering properties. It helps regulate blood sugar levels, making it an excellent option for diabetics. Its rich content of omega-3 fatty acids also helps reduce inflammation and improve cardiovascular health.
Tip 5
Enhances skin health
Horse gram's antioxidant properties are also great for skin health. They fight free radicals that cause premature aging signs like wrinkles or fine lines on the skin surface over time when consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet plan tailored specifically towards individual needs and preferences.