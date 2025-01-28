How to host a nostalgic 90s themed dance party
What's the story
Planning a nostalgic '90s themed dance party involves more than just dusting off your old CD collection.
From the music selection to the decor, every element should transport guests back to the vibrant era of the 1990s.
This article provides essential tips for hosting an unforgettable '90s themed dance party, ensuring a fun and authentic experience for all attendees.
Playlist
Select iconic 90s music
Music is the heartbeat of any dance party, and for a '90s theme, nailing the playlist is key.
Go for a mix of big hits from the decade's defining genres: think pop icons like Britney Spears and NSYNC, grunge legends like Nirvana, hip-hop classics from Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., and the rise of electronic dance music.
Balance high-energy tracks for dancing with slower jams for those nostalgic sing-along moments.
Attire
Embrace 90s fashion in dress code
Ask your guests to come dressed in their best '90s outfits to help create an authentic atmosphere.
Think baggy jeans, crop tops, neon colors, bandanas, and of course, those unforgettable platform shoes!
You can even hold a contest with prizes for the best-dressed guests.
This will encourage everyone to fully embrace the theme, making the party atmosphere even more fun and providing plenty of great photo opportunities.
Decor
Decorate with 90s pop culture references
To turn your venue into a '90s paradise, you need to bring in elements from the most beloved TV shows, movies, and cartoons of the decade.
Think posters of Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, or Buffy The Vampire Slayer along with fun props like inflatable furniture or lava lamps.
Bright colors and geometric patterns on tablecloths or banners will also transport guests back in time.
Games
Plan retro games and activities
To ensure your guests have a blast even when they're not tearing up the dance floor, bring back some of the hottest games and activities from the '90s.
Set up Pogs tournament stations, or let guests show off their virtual parenting skills with Tamagotchi pet competitions.
Create trivia quizzes that test your friends' knowledge about 1990! Think music hits, movie quotes, or even big world events from the decade.
Refreshments
Serve snacks reminiscent of the era
What's a party without snacks? Pick foods that were all the rage in the '90s or make contemporary versions of classics like Dunkaroos dip or homemade pizza bagels. Yum!
For drinks, either stick to the basics with fruit punch or get creative with signature cocktails named after iconic '90s characters or shows.
These are perfect for guests who want to reminisce about their childhood favorites while responsibly enjoying adult beverages.