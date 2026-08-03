Wildlife lovers, a balloon safari is a must-try
What's the story
Hot air ballooning over Kenya's Amboseli National Park is a unique way to witness the beauty of the African wilderness. The experience gives you a bird's-eye view of the sprawling savannahs and the wildlife that calls them home. As you float gently above the ground, you can witness herds of elephants, giraffes, and other animals in their natural habitat. The calmness of the ride, and breathtaking views, make it a must-try for adventure lovers.
Timing
The best time for ballooning
The best time for hot air ballooning in Amboseli is during the dry season, which lasts from June to October.
During this time, wildlife congregates around water sources, making it easier to spot animals from above.
The clear skies and mild weather also make for perfect flying conditions.
Early morning flights are preferred, as they offer stunning sunrise views over the park.
Experience
What to expect on your flight
A typical hot air balloon flight lasts about one hour, but the whole experience takes about three hours from start to finish.
Before takeoff, pilots brief participants on safety procedures, and how to board the balloon safely.
Once in the air, passengers can enjoy panoramic views of the park while listening to informative commentary from the pilot about the area's ecosystem and wildlife.
Safety
Safety measures in place
Safety is paramount during hot air ballooning in Amboseli. All pilots are certified professionals with extensive experience flying in African conditions.
Balloons are regularly inspected before each flight to ensure they meet safety standards.
Passengers are advised to wear comfortable clothing suitable for early morning temperatures at higher altitudes.
Tips
Tips for first-time flyers
First-time flyers should arrive early at launch sites to witness preparations for takeoff.
Dress in layers, as temperatures can vary significantly during morning hours; light jackets or sweaters are advisable.
Bring cameras or binoculars if you wish to capture memories or observe distant landscapes more closely from above.