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This hot balloon ride offers incredible desert views

By Simran Jeet 12:50 pm Jul 01, 202612:50 pm

What's the story

Exploring Sossusvlei from the air is an unforgettable experience. The Namibian desert's sweeping vistas and the iconic red dunes are best seen from a hot air balloon. The ride offers a peaceful, yet exhilarating, way to see the landscape. As you float above the earth, you can see the vastness of the desert and its unique formations. Here's what to expect and how to prepare for this amazing adventure.