This hot balloon ride offers incredible desert views
What's the story
Exploring Sossusvlei from the air is an unforgettable experience. The Namibian desert's sweeping vistas and the iconic red dunes are best seen from a hot air balloon. The ride offers a peaceful, yet exhilarating, way to see the landscape. As you float above the earth, you can see the vastness of the desert and its unique formations. Here's what to expect and how to prepare for this amazing adventure.
Timing
Best time for hot air ballooning
The best time to go hot air ballooning in Sossusvlei is during sunrise when temperatures are cooler and winds are calmer. Early morning flights give you a chance to see the desert bathed in soft light, highlighting its natural beauty. The weather conditions during this time are usually ideal for a smooth flight, making it a perfect time for both novice and experienced balloonists.
Attire
What to wear for comfort
Dressing appropriately is key to having a comfortable ballooning experience over Sossusvlei. Wear layers, as temperatures can vary significantly from early morning chilliness to warmer mid-morning heat. Closed-toe shoes are recommended, since you'll be standing on uneven ground during takeoff and landing. A hat or sunglasses can also help shield you from the sun's glare while enjoying panoramic views.
Safety
Safety measures in place
Safety is paramount in hot air ballooning over Sossusvlei. All operators adhere to strict safety protocols, including pre-flight briefings and equipment checks. Balloons are constructed from durable materials designed to withstand varying weather conditions, ensuring passenger safety at all times. Pilots are experienced professionals with extensive training in handling balloons under different circumstances.
Pricing
Cost considerations for balloon rides
The cost of hot air balloon rides over Sossusvlei varies depending on factors such as seasonality and duration of flights. Prices typically range from $300 to $500 per person for an hour-long ride, inclusive of breakfast after landing. It is advisable to book in advance, as spots fill up quickly during peak tourist seasons due to high demand.