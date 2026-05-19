How to style traditional jewelry like a pro

Bollywood stars are known for their unique fashion sense, and they are often seen donning traditional jewelry in the most innovative ways. These celebrities give us a glimpse of how traditional pieces can be styled for modern occasions, blending the old with the new. From statement necklaces to intricate bangles, these stars show us how to make traditional jewelry a part of our everyday wardrobe.

#1 Deepika Padukone's statement necklaces Deepika Padukone is often seen wearing statement necklaces that add a modern touch to her traditional attire. She usually opts for bold designs with intricate patterns and vibrant colors. This not only enhances her outfit but also makes the jewelry the focal point. Deepika's choice of chunky necklaces is a great way to add an element of drama and elegance to any look.

#2 Priyanka Chopra's fusion earrings Priyanka Chopra is known for her love of fusion jewelry, especially earrings that blend traditional Indian designs with contemporary styles. She often opts for jhumkas or chandbalis with a modern twist, like geometric shapes or mixed materials. These earrings are perfect for those who want to add a hint of tradition, without compromising on modernity.

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#3 Aishwarya Rai's antique bangles Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a penchant for antique bangles that add a vintage charm to her outfits. These bangles are usually embellished with delicate work and come in a variety of metals, like gold and silver. Aishwarya's love for antique jewelry gives her a timeless elegance, making it a perfect pick for special occasions.

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#4 Sonam Kapoor's layered necklaces Sonam Kapoor loves layering necklaces of different lengths and styles for an eclectic look. She often mixes traditional Indian necklaces with Western ones, creating an interesting contrast. This styling technique allows her to personalize her look while paying homage to cultural heritage through jewelry.