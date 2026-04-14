What is color-blocking in fashion?

Color-blocking is a technique that has been used by celebrities to create timeless looks for decades. By pairing contrasting colors together, celebrities have been able to make bold fashion statements that stand the test of time. From red carpets to casual outings, color-blocking has been a go-to style trick for many stars. Here is how you can adopt this technique in your own wardrobe.

#1 Understanding color combinations Understanding how to combine colors is the key to successful color-blocking. Start by learning the basics of color theory. Complementary colors, those opposite each other on the color wheel, make for a striking contrast, while analogous colors, next to each other on the wheel, create a more subtle look. Experiment with different combinations to see what works best for you and your personal style.

#2 Choosing the right fabrics The fabric you choose also plays a major role in how effective your color-blocking will be. Lightweight fabrics like cotton or linen work well for casual looks, while silk or satin can elevate an outfit for formal occasions. Mixing textures can also add depth to your ensemble without overpowering the overall look.

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#3 Accessorizing wisely Accessories are key when it comes to pulling off a color-blocked outfit. Neutral accessories, like black or white shoes and bags, can tone down bright colors and give you a balanced look. On the other hand, metallics like gold or silver can add a touch of elegance without clashing with bold hues.

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