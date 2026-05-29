5 celebrity-inspired ways to style a white shirt

The classic white shirt is an evergreen wardrobe staple adopted by celebs worldwide. Its versatility and timelessness make it an ideal choice for a range of occasions. From red carpet events to casual outings, celebs have shown us how to style a white shirt in different ways. Here are five celeb-inspired white shirt styles that can elevate your wardrobe.

Style 1 Casual chic with rolled sleeves Celebrities often sport a laid-back look by rolling up the sleeves of their white shirts. This trick not only adds an element of relaxed sophistication but also makes the outfit more comfortable. Pairing this style with jeans or chinos gives off a cool, effortless vibe, perfect for casual outings or brunches.

Style 2 Tucked in for polished look A tucked-in white shirt is a go-to style for celebs wanting to look polished and put together. This look works well with tailored pants or skirts, making it ideal for office wear or formal events. The tucked-in style accentuates the waistline and gives an elegant silhouette.

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Style 3 Layered under blazers Layering a white shirt under a blazer is a favorite among celebs who want to add a little more dimension to their outfit. This combination is ideal for business meetings or evening events where you want to strike a balance between professional and stylish. The blazer adds structure, while the white shirt keeps it classic.

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Style 4 Oversized for comfort Going oversized with a white shirt is another trend many celebs swear by for its comfort and style quotient. An oversized white shirt can be worn as a dress or paired with leggings for an effortlessly chic look. This style is perfect for those who love comfort without compromising on fashion.