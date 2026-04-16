5 reasons to add coriander seeds to your diet

Coriander seeds, a staple in most kitchens, also offer a range of health benefits. These tiny seeds are packed with nutrients that can help improve heart health. From lowering cholesterol to improving blood circulation, coriander seeds can be a natural way to keep your heart healthy. Here are five ways coriander seeds can help you have a healthier heart.

#1 Reducing cholesterol levels Coriander seeds have been proven to lower cholesterol levels. They contain compounds that help break down bad cholesterol (LDL) and raise good cholesterol (HDL). A study showed that consuming coriander seed extract daily can lower total cholesterol by up to 10%. This balance is important to keep arteries clear and reduce the risk of heart diseases.

#2 Enhancing blood circulation The antioxidants present in coriander seeds help improve blood circulation by relaxing blood vessels and reducing inflammation. This improved circulation ensures that oxygen and nutrients are efficiently delivered throughout the body, reducing strain on the heart. Regular consumption of coriander seed tea or adding them to meals can promote better cardiovascular health.

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#3 Regulating blood pressure Coriander seeds have natural diuretic properties, which help in regulating blood pressure by flushing out excess sodium from the body. This reduces the pressure on the walls of blood vessels, keeping hypertension at bay. Including these seeds in your diet could be an easy way to keep your blood pressure levels in check without depending on medication.

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#4 Supporting heart muscle function The magnesium content in coriander seeds is essential for keeping heart muscles healthy. Magnesium helps in the contraction and relaxation of heart muscles, which is essential for keeping the rhythm of the heartbeat intact. Eating coriander seeds regularly can help keep your heart strong and reduce the risk of arrhythmias.