5 ways capsicum is used in classic dishes

Capsicum, or chili pepper, is a staple in many African cuisines. It adds flavor and color to a variety of dishes. From West Africa to East Africa, every region has its own way of using capsicum. Here are five different ways African cultures use capsicum in their traditional cooking, and how this ingredient plays a role in their culinary practices.

Dish 1 West African pepper soup In West Africa, pepper soup is a famous dish that uses capsicum to give it a spicy kick. The soup is usually made with a variety of spices. Capsicum is added to make the broth spicy and aromatic. This dish is usually served hot and is known for its warming properties, making it a favorite during cooler months.

Dish 2 East African pilau spice blend In East Africa,pilau is a popular rice dish that uses capsicum in its spice mix. The rice is cooked with spices like cumin, coriander, and cloves, along with capsicum for heat. The addition of capsicum gives the dish depth and complexity, making it a staple at festive occasions and family gatherings.

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Dish 3 North African harissa paste Harissa paste is a North African condiment made from ground capsicum, garlic, olive oil, and other spices. It is used as a marinade or added to stews for extra flavor. The heat from the capsicum balances the richness of other ingredients, making it a versatile addition to many recipes.

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Dish 4 Southern African chakalaka relish Chakalaka is a South African relish that uses capsicum as one of its main ingredients. This colorful relish mixes vegetables such as onions and carrots with beans, and spices like curry powder or paprika, along with chopped fresh chilies or hot peppers (capsicums). It can be eaten on its own or as an accompaniment with bread or rice dishes.