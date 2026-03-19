How nigella seeds can improve your health

Nigella seeds, popularly known as black seeds or kalonji, have been used for centuries in traditional medicine. These tiny black seeds are packed with nutrients and have been linked to a number of health benefits. From boosting immunity to improving skin health, nigella seeds are a powerhouse of natural goodness. Here are five ways nigella seeds can help you.

#1 Boosts immune system Nigella seeds are loaded with antioxidants that help protect the body from harmful free radicals. These antioxidants can strengthen the immune system by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation. Regular consumption of nigella seeds may help reduce the risk of common illnesses by supporting the body's natural defense mechanisms.

#2 Supports digestive health The fiber content in nigella seeds aids digestion by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation. They also contain compounds that may help soothe the digestive tract and reduce bloating or gas. Including these seeds in your diet could contribute to improved gastrointestinal health.

Advertisement

#3 Enhances skin health Nigella seed oil is often used in skincare for its moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties. It can help reduce acne, eczema, and other skin conditions by calming irritation and redness. The essential fatty acids in the oil keep skin hydrated and supple.

Advertisement

#4 Regulates blood sugar levels Studies suggest that nigella seeds may help regulate blood sugar levels by improving insulin sensitivity. This effect can be beneficial for people managing diabetes or those at risk of developing it. Including these seeds as part of a balanced diet may contribute to better blood sugar control.