Love trail mix? Add dried persimmons to level it up

Dried persimmons can be a delicious and nutritious addition to your homemade trail mix. They are naturally sweet, chewy, and packed with vitamins and minerals. Adding them to your trail mix not only enhances the flavor but also boosts the nutritional value. Here's how you can add dried persimmons to your trail mix for a balanced snack that is both satisfying and healthy.

Tip 1 Choosing the right persimmons When choosing dried persimmons for your trail mix, look for ones that are soft but not too sticky. The color should be vibrant orange, indicating ripeness. Check the packaging date to ensure freshness; ideally, choose ones packaged within the last six months. Organic options may be preferable if you want to avoid pesticides.

Tip 2 Balancing flavors with nuts and seeds To balance the sweetness of dried persimmons in your trail mix, pair them with nuts and seeds that add a savory touch. Almonds, walnuts, or sunflower seeds make great additions. These not only add a crunchy texture but also provide healthy fats and protein. A good mix would be about 40% dried persimmons and 60% nuts and seeds for a balanced flavor profile.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Adding grains for extra nutrition Incorporating whole grains like oats or quinoa flakes can make your trail mix even more nutritious. These grains add fiber and help keep you full longer. Mix in about one part grain to two parts fruit and nut mixture for an even distribution throughout the mix.

Advertisement