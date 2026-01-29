Keep forgetting your reusable shopping bags? Try these tips

Incorporating reusable shopping bags into your routine can significantly reduce plastic waste. However, remembering to bring them along every time you head out can be a challenge. Here are some practical tips and tricks that can help you seamlessly integrate reusable bags into your shopping habits. By following these steps, you can make eco-friendly choices a consistent part of your lifestyle, contributing positively to the environment.

Tip 1 Keep bags near your front door Keeping your reusable bags near the front door is a great way to remember them before heading out. This way, they are always in sight and ready to grab as you leave home. You can also keep a small basket or hook by the door specifically for your shopping bags. This visual cue acts as a reminder and makes it easier to remember them every time you go out.

Tip 2 Use bag hooks in your car Installing bag hooks in your car is another smart way to keep reusable bags handy. If you attach hooks in the trunk or backseat, you can keep the bags accessible without taking up much space. This way, even if you forget to take them from home, they'll still be available when you reach the store. Making it easier to stick to your eco-friendly habit.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Set reminders on your phone Setting a reminder on your phone can be an effective way to remember your reusable shopping bags. Schedule a recurring alert for days when you usually go grocery shopping or other regular errands. The digital reminder serves as an additional prompt, ensuring that bringing these bags becomes part of your routine over time.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Designate a specific bag for each store Designating specific reusable bags for different stores can also make it easier to remember them. For example, keep one bag exclusively for grocery shopping and another for retail stores. By associating each bag with a particular store or type of purchase, it becomes easier to remember which ones need to be taken along on each trip.