How to shop for leather goods in Africa
What's the story
African leather goods are famous for their quality and craftsmanship. However, buying them can be a bit tricky, especially if you are new to the game. Here are five practical tips to help you make informed decisions while purchasing African leather goods. These tips will help you choose the right product, ensuring quality and authenticity, and supporting local artisans.
Tip 1
Understand leather types
Knowing the different kinds of leather is essential before making a purchase.
African leather goods are usually made from cowhide, goatskin, or sheepskin. Cowhide is known for its durability; goatskin is flexible and soft; sheepskin is lightweight and comfortable.
Knowing these differences will help you pick a product that suits your needs.
Tip 2
Check craftsmanship details
Craftsmanship is key when it comes to quality in African leather goods.
Look for even stitching, no loose threads, and sturdy construction.
Handcrafted items usually have unique details that show the skill of the artisan.
Take a close look at the product to make sure it meets your standards of quality.
Tip 3
Verify authenticity marks
Authenticity marks are important to ensure you are buying genuine African leather goods.
Many artisans use specific tags or stamps to certify their products' authenticity.
These marks not only protect buyers from counterfeit products but also guarantee that the item was made using traditional methods.
By checking these authenticity marks, you can be sure you are investing in a product that is truly representative of African craftsmanship.
Tip 4
Consider maintenance requirements
Different types of leather require different maintenance routines to keep them in good condition.
Some may need regular conditioning with oils or creams, while others may just require a gentle wipe with a damp cloth.
Before buying, check what maintenance your chosen item would require to ensure its longevity.
Tip 5
Support local artisans directly
Whenever possible, buy directly from local artisans or trusted marketplaces that work closely with them.
This way, you not only support local economies, but also get access to exclusive pieces that may not be available elsewhere.
Direct purchases often come with better stories behind each item, adding value beyond just the product itself.