How to care for your pet during monsoon

Natural ingredients such as baking soda and vinegar can be used as inexpensive alternatives to commercial grooming products.

Baking soda can help neutralize odors, while vinegar acts as a natural conditioner for your pet's fur.

Mix one part vinegar with two parts water in a spray bottle, and use it as a rinse after baths.

This way, you can keep your pet's coat shiny and odor-free without spending much.