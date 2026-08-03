How to care for your pet during monsoon
What's the story
Monsoons can be a tough time for pet parents, especially when it comes to keeping their furry friends clean and healthy. With muddy paws and wet fur, it can be hard to keep pets clean without shelling out a fortune on grooming products. But, with a few smart hacks, you can keep your pets clean and happy without spending too much. Here are some budget-friendly ways to keep your pet clean during monsoon.
Tip 1
Use natural ingredients for grooming
Natural ingredients such as baking soda and vinegar can be used as inexpensive alternatives to commercial grooming products.
Baking soda can help neutralize odors, while vinegar acts as a natural conditioner for your pet's fur.
Mix one part vinegar with two parts water in a spray bottle, and use it as a rinse after baths.
This way, you can keep your pet's coat shiny and odor-free without spending much.
Tip 2
DIY paw cleaning solutions
To keep your pet's paws clean, make a DIY paw cleaning solution using mild soap and warm water.
Soak a soft cloth or sponge in the solution, and gently wipe your pet's paws after walks.
This will remove dirt and mud without having to buy expensive paw wipes or cleaners.
Regularly cleaning your pet's paws can prevent them from tracking mud indoors.
Tip 3
Create an indoor drying station
Creating an indoor drying station can be a great way to keep your pet dry after getting wet in the rain.
Place old towels near the entrance of your home for easy access when needed.
Gently rub these towels over your pet's fur to absorb moisture quickly, reducing the risk of them catching a chill or getting too damp indoors.
Tip 4
Invest in affordable grooming tools
Investing in affordable grooming tools like brushes and combs can go a long way in maintaining your pet's hygiene during monsoons.
A good brush helps remove loose fur and prevents matting, while combs help detangle knots without hurting them.
These tools are usually available at low prices online or at local stores, making them accessible even on tight budgets.
Tip 5
Regular baths with mild shampoo
Giving regular baths with mild shampoo is key to keeping pets clean during monsoons.
Pick shampoos made for pets that are gentle on their skin, but tough on dirt and grime buildup from muddy walks or rainy days outside.
Bathe them every two weeks, if necessary, depending on how dirty they get, to keep them clean without over-drying their skin with too many washes.