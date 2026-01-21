What to look for when buying fabrics
What's the story
African fabrics are famous for their vivid colors and intricate patterns, making them a favorite for fashion and home decor. But, when you shop for these textiles, durability is key. Knowing how to pick fabrics that will last can save you the hassle of replacing them often. Here are some practical tips to help you choose durable African fabrics that retain their beauty over time.
Fabric weight
Check the fabric weight
The weight of a fabric is a good indicator of its durability. Heavier fabrics are usually more durable than lighter ones, as they withstand wear and tear better. When shopping, check if the fabric feels substantial in your hands. A medium to heavy weight is generally a good sign of longevity.
Stitching quality
Examine stitching quality
The quality of stitching can make or break the durability of any fabric. Look for even stitches without loose threads or fraying edges. Well-stitched seams are less likely to come apart with use or washing. Pay attention to details like double stitching in high-stress areas, which adds extra strength.
Colorfastness
Assess colorfastness
Colorfastness is essential to keep the vibrancy of your fabric intact. It is important to check if the dyes used in the fabric are colorfast, meaning they won't fade easily when washed or exposed to sunlight. You can do a simple test by rubbing a damp cloth on an inconspicuous area of the fabric; if no color transfers onto the cloth, it's likely colorfast.
Fabric type
Consider fabric type
Different types of fabrics have different levels of durability. Cotton blends are usually more durable than pure cotton, as they combine the breathability of cotton with synthetic fibers' strength. Linen is another durable option but may wrinkle easily. Choose the type according to your needs and maintenance preferences.
Certifications
Look for certifications
Some African fabrics come with certifications that guarantee quality standards, like fair trade or sustainable sourcing. While these certifications may not directly indicate durability, they often mean better manufacturing practices, which may improve overall product longevity. Look for labels or tags that indicate such certifications when shopping.