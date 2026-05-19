How to clean carpets with vinegar and baking soda

Cleaning carpets with vinegar and baking soda is an easy, inexpensive way to keep your home fresh. Both ingredients are natural, making them a great alternative to chemical cleaners. Using vinegar and baking soda, you can remove stains, neutralize odors, and refresh carpets without spending a fortune. Here's how you can use these household staples to keep your carpets clean and fresh.

Tip 1 Removing stains effectively Vinegar is a great stain remover, thanks to its acidic nature. To remove stains, mix equal parts of water and vinegar in a spray bottle. Spray the solution on the stained area, and let it sit for about 10 minutes. Blot the stain with a clean cloth until the stain lifts. This method works well for common stains like coffee or juice spills.

Tip 2 Neutralizing odors naturally Baking soda is famous for its odor-neutralizing properties. To get rid of unpleasant smells from carpets, sprinkle baking soda generously over the carpeted area. Let it sit for at least 15 minutes, or longer if possible, to absorb odors effectively. Vacuum the carpet thoroughly afterward to remove the baking soda, along with trapped odors.

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Tip 3 Freshening up carpets easily A mixture of vinegar and baking soda can also be used as a carpet refresher. First, sprinkle baking soda on the carpet evenly, then spray a light mist of vinegar over it. The two will react, fizzing together to lift dirt particles from the carpet fibers. Once dried, vacuum the area to reveal a fresher-looking carpet.

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