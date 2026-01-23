LOADING...
How to keep your kitchen backsplash clean

By Pallabi Chatterjee
Jan 23, 2026
12:10 pm
What's the story

Keeping your kitchen backsplash clean is essential to maintain a hygienic and inviting cooking space. However, you don't have to spend a fortune on expensive cleaners or tools. With some simple, cost-effective methods, you can keep your backsplash spotless without breaking the bank. Here are practical tips to help you achieve a sparkling clean backsplash using everyday household items and budget-friendly solutions.

Tip 1

Use baking soda for stains

Baking soda is another versatile cleaning agent that works wonders on stubborn stains. Make a paste by mixing baking soda with water until thick. Apply it on stained areas of the backsplash and let it sit for about 10 minutes. Scrub gently with a soft cloth or sponge, then rinse off with warm water. This method effectively removes grease and grime without scratching surfaces.

Tip 2

Vinegar solution for grease buildup

Vinegar is another powerful tool to cut through grease on kitchen backsplashes. Mix equal parts of water and white vinegar in a spray bottle. Spray the solution directly onto greasy areas and let it sit for a few minutes before wiping away with a clean cloth or sponge. The acidity of vinegar helps break down grease, leaving surfaces clean and shiny.

Tip 3

Lemon juice as natural cleaner

Lemon juice also serves as an excellent natural cleaner, thanks to its acidic properties. Squeeze fresh lemon juice into a bowl and dip a cloth into it. Wipe the cloth over the backsplash to remove stains and odors. Rinse the area with water after cleaning to remove any residue from the lemon juice.

Tip 4

Microfiber cloths for daily maintenance

Investing in microfiber cloths can be a game changer for daily upkeep of your kitchen backsplash. These cloths trap dust, dirt, and grease efficiently without scratching surfaces. Just dampen a microfiber cloth with plain water and wipe down the backsplash regularly to prevent buildup of grime over time. This simple step can save you from deep-cleaning efforts later on.

