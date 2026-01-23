How to keep your kitchen backsplash clean

Keeping your kitchen backsplash clean is essential to maintain a hygienic and inviting cooking space. However, you don't have to spend a fortune on expensive cleaners or tools. With some simple, cost-effective methods, you can keep your backsplash spotless without breaking the bank. Here are practical tips to help you achieve a sparkling clean backsplash using everyday household items and budget-friendly solutions.

Tip 1 Use baking soda for stains Baking soda is another versatile cleaning agent that works wonders on stubborn stains. Make a paste by mixing baking soda with water until thick. Apply it on stained areas of the backsplash and let it sit for about 10 minutes. Scrub gently with a soft cloth or sponge, then rinse off with warm water. This method effectively removes grease and grime without scratching surfaces.

Tip 2 Vinegar solution for grease buildup Vinegar is another powerful tool to cut through grease on kitchen backsplashes. Mix equal parts of water and white vinegar in a spray bottle. Spray the solution directly onto greasy areas and let it sit for a few minutes before wiping away with a clean cloth or sponge. The acidity of vinegar helps break down grease, leaving surfaces clean and shiny.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Lemon juice as natural cleaner Lemon juice also serves as an excellent natural cleaner, thanks to its acidic properties. Squeeze fresh lemon juice into a bowl and dip a cloth into it. Wipe the cloth over the backsplash to remove stains and odors. Rinse the area with water after cleaning to remove any residue from the lemon juice.

Advertisement