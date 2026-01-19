How to use coriander in cooking

Often overlooked, coriander roots are a staple in many Asian cuisines. They pack a punch of flavor and aroma that can elevate your dishes. While coriander leaves are commonly used, the roots provide an earthy taste that is hard to replicate. Using coriander roots in your cooking can add depth and authenticity to your meals. Here are five ways to use coriander roots in your kitchen.

Tip 1 Enhance soups and broths Coriander roots can be a great addition to soups and broths. Their strong flavor goes well with other ingredients, giving a rich base for your dish. Just crush the roots and add them while simmering the broth. This will allow the flavors to meld together, giving you a more complex and satisfying taste.

Tip 2 Add depth to stir-fries Incorporating coriander roots into stir-fries can elevate the dish. The earthy notes of the root complement vegetables and tofu beautifully. Finely chop or grate the root and toss it in with garlic or ginger for an aromatic base. This technique works wonders in creating layers of flavor in simple vegetable dishes.

Tip 3 Create flavorful marinades Coriander roots make for an excellent addition to marinades, thanks to their robust flavor profile. By blending them with other ingredients like soy sauce, lime juice, and garlic, you can create a marinade that infuses proteins with rich flavors before cooking. Letting the marinade sit for some time allows these flavors to penetrate deeply into the ingredients.

Tip 4 Boost rice dishes' flavor Adding coriander roots to rice dishes can make them much more flavorful. By adding these finely chopped or mashed roots while cooking rice or pilaf, you can add an aromatic touch that elevates the entire dish without overpowering other flavors. This trick works well with jasmine rice or basmati rice.