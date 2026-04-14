How to cook with dates and tamarind
What's the story
Dates and tamarind are two versatile ingredients that can add a unique twist to everyday meals. While dates lend natural sweetness, tamarind adds a tangy flavor, making them perfect for a variety of dishes. Here are five creative ways to use dates and tamarind in your cooking, giving you new flavors and textures to explore in your kitchen.
Dressing
Sweet and tangy salad dressing
Combine dates and tamarind to make a delicious salad dressing. Blend pitted dates with tamarind paste, olive oil, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt until smooth. This dressing goes well with mixed greens, adding sweetness and tanginess to your salads. The natural sugars from the dates balance the acidity of the tamarind, making it a refreshing choice for any meal.
Pilaf
Flavorful rice pilaf
Dates and tamarind can also be added to rice pilaf for an extra layer of flavor. Cook basmati rice with chopped onions, garlic, cumin seeds, and a pinch of turmeric. Once the rice is cooked, stir in chopped dates and a spoonful of tamarind paste. The result is a fragrant pilaf that pairs well with roasted vegetables or grilled tofu.
Sauce
Tangy dipping sauce
Make a tangy dipping sauce by mixing tamarind paste with chopped dates, water, chili powder, and salt. This sauce is perfect for pairing with spring rolls or vegetable fritters. The combination of sweet dates and sour tamarind gives an interesting contrast that enhances the taste of your appetizers.
Chutney
Sweet tamarind chutney
Prepare sweet tamarind chutney by simmering tamarind pulp with sugar until thickened. Add chopped dates for additional sweetness before cooling it down completely. This chutney goes well with flatbreads or as an accompaniment on cheese boards.
Bars
Date-tamarind energy bars
Make energy bars by mixing oats with chopped nuts, like almonds or walnuts, along with finely diced dried apricots (optional). Add melted coconut oil into this mixture before pressing it firmly into a lined baking tray. Bake at a low temperature until set, then cut into bars. These are perfect snacks when you need an energy boost during busy days ahead!