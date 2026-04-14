How to cook with dates and tamarind

Dates and tamarind are two versatile ingredients that can add a unique twist to everyday meals. While dates lend natural sweetness, tamarind adds a tangy flavor, making them perfect for a variety of dishes. Here are five creative ways to use dates and tamarind in your cooking, giving you new flavors and textures to explore in your kitchen.

Dressing Sweet and tangy salad dressing Combine dates and tamarind to make a delicious salad dressing. Blend pitted dates with tamarind paste, olive oil, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt until smooth. This dressing goes well with mixed greens, adding sweetness and tanginess to your salads. The natural sugars from the dates balance the acidity of the tamarind, making it a refreshing choice for any meal.

Pilaf Flavorful rice pilaf Dates and tamarind can also be added to rice pilaf for an extra layer of flavor. Cook basmati rice with chopped onions, garlic, cumin seeds, and a pinch of turmeric. Once the rice is cooked, stir in chopped dates and a spoonful of tamarind paste. The result is a fragrant pilaf that pairs well with roasted vegetables or grilled tofu.

Advertisement

Sauce Tangy dipping sauce Make a tangy dipping sauce by mixing tamarind paste with chopped dates, water, chili powder, and salt. This sauce is perfect for pairing with spring rolls or vegetable fritters. The combination of sweet dates and sour tamarind gives an interesting contrast that enhances the taste of your appetizers.

Advertisement

Chutney Sweet tamarind chutney Prepare sweet tamarind chutney by simmering tamarind pulp with sugar until thickened. Add chopped dates for additional sweetness before cooling it down completely. This chutney goes well with flatbreads or as an accompaniment on cheese boards.