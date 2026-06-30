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How to craft authentic African-style bowls

By Simran Jeet 02:25 pm Jun 30, 202602:25 pm

What's the story

African pottery is a traditional craft that has been practiced for centuries, giving us a unique insight into the continent's rich cultural heritage. The art of creating African-style bowls involves specific techniques and materials that have been passed down through generations. These bowls are not only functional but also serve as decorative pieces, reflecting the diverse artistic expressions found across Africa. This guide will take you through the essential steps and tips to craft authentic African-style bowls.