Hairstyle: How to create beachy waves at home
What's the story
Creating beachy waves at home can be a fun and easy way to get that effortless, sun-kissed look. Whether you have straight, curly, or wavy hair, there are several methods to achieve those perfect waves without stepping out of your home. From using simple tools to applying effective techniques, this guide will help you master the art of beachy waves with ease.
Flat iron technique
Use a flat iron for waves
A flat iron is not just for straightening hair; it can also be used to create beautiful waves.
Start by sectioning your hair into manageable parts. Take a small section of hair and clamp the flat iron close to the roots.
Twist the iron away from your face while sliding it down the length of your hair.
Repeat this process until all sections are done, and you will have soft, beachy waves.
Overnight braids
Try braiding overnight
Braiding your hair overnight is an easy way to wake up with natural-looking waves.
Simply divide your damp hair into two or more sections, depending on how tight you want the waves to be.
Braid each section tightly, and secure them with elastics.
When you wake up in the morning, undo the braids and gently tousle your hair for a relaxed wave effect.
Sea salt spray method
Use sea salt spray
Sea salt spray mimics the effect of ocean water on your hair, giving it texture and volume.
Spray evenly on damp or dry hair, scrunching as you go along for added definition.
This method works well if you are looking for a quick fix without using heat tools.
Twist bun technique
Experiment with twist buns
Twist buns are another easy way to get those sought-after beachy waves.
Divide your damp hair into two sections, and twist each one tightly before wrapping them into buns on either side of your head.
Secure with pins or elastics, and let them sit until completely dry before releasing for soft waves.
Curling wand use
Utilize curling wand alternatives
If you do not have a curling wand handy, do not worry!
You can use other household items like pencils or small rollers as alternatives.
Simply wrap small sections of hair around these items, securing them in place with clips, if necessary, until you are ready to release them, revealing voluminous, wavy locks.