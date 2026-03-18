How to repurpose old textiles into beautiful wall art

African print wall art is a beautiful way to add some culture and color to your home. By using old textiles, you can create unique pieces that reflect the vibrant patterns and traditions of Africa. Not only does this recycle materials, but it also gives you an opportunity to personalize your space with meaningful decor. Here are some practical tips to help you transform old textiles into stunning wall art.

Tip 1 Choosing the right textiles Selecting the right textiles is key to making an impactful piece of wall art. Look for fabrics with bold patterns and rich colors, as they are typically associated with African designs. You can find these fabrics at thrift stores, markets, or even in your own wardrobe. Make sure the fabric is in good condition and has no major tears or stains that could detract from the final artwork.

Tip 2 Preparing the fabric Before using the fabric for wall art, it's important to prepare it properly. Start by washing the textile to remove any dirt or dust. Once clean, iron it flat so that it lays smoothly on your chosen backing material. This step ensures that the patterns are clearly visible and enhances the overall appearance of your finished piece.

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Tip 3 Selecting a backing material The choice of backing material can make or break your textile wall art. Wooden frames or canvas boards are popular choices, as they provide a sturdy base while adding an aesthetic appeal. Make sure the backing complements the textile's colors and patterns without overpowering them.

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Tip 4 Securing the textile in place To secure the textile in place on your chosen backing material, use adhesive spray or fabric glue for an even application across its surface area, without any visible marks left behind after drying time has elapsed. Alternatively, you could also use staples if you're looking for something more permanent, but this may cause some damage when removing later down the line, if desired.