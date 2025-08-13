How to grow microgreens at home

Cultivating organic microgreens is an exciting and rewarding activity, which you can do at home with minimal space and resources. Not only are these nutrient-rich greens easy to grow, but they also offer a fresh addition to your meals. Whether you're a beginner or looking to sharpen your skills, knowing the basics of growing microgreens can get you successful harvests. Here are some practical insights on how to cultivate organic microgreens like a pro.

Tip 1 Choosing the right seeds Choosing high-quality seeds is the key to healthy microgreens. Pick organic, non-GMO seeds from trusted sources to make sure they are free of chemicals and pesticides. Sunflower, radish, and broccoli seeds are popular options. Make sure the seeds are specifically labeled for microgreen cultivation as they typically have higher germination rates.

Tip 2 Preparing the growing medium A good growing medium offers vital nutrients and support to your microgreens. Go for organic potting soil or coconut coir, as they retain moisture well while allowing adequate drainage. Fill shallow trays with about one inch of your chosen medium, spreading it evenly without compacting it too much.

Tip 3 Sowing seeds evenly Even distribution of seeds ensures uniform growth of your microgreens. Scatter the seeds evenly across the surface of the prepared medium, without overcrowding them; this prevents competition for light and nutrients among seedlings. Gently press them into the soil using your hands or a flat object, but avoid burying them too deep.

Tip 4 Maintaining optimal conditions Microgreens grow best in warm conditions of 18 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit to 75 degrees Fahrenheit) with sufficient light exposure—preferably six hours daily of natural sunlight or LED grow lights indoors. Maintain humidity at around 40% by misting frequently but avoid over-watering that could cause mold to develop.