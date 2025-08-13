Love dragon fruit? You'll enjoy these dishes

Dragon fruit, with its beautiful color and weird texture, is a great ingredient to try in different dishes. The mildly sweet fruit and crunchy seeds add a nice twist to sweet and savory dishes alike. Here, we take a look at five interesting dishes that use the exotic dragon fruit and will make a great treat for anyone looking to try the tropical fruit.

Dish 1 Dragon fruit smoothie bowl A dragon fruit smoothie bowl is an amazing refreshing start to the day. Blend dragon fruit with bananas and a splash of coconut milk until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with granola, sliced almonds, and fresh berries for texture. The vibrant pink hue of the dragon fruit makes this dish a visual treat while adding vitamin C and fiber to your diet.

Dish 2 Dragon fruit salad Incorporate dragon fruit into your salad for an exotic twist. Toss cubed dragon fruit with a handful of mixed greens, cucumber slices, and some chunks of avocado. Drizzle with a light vinaigrette made from lime juice, olive oil, and honey. This salad offers a balance of flavors—sweetness from the dragon fruit complements the tangy dressing perfectly.

Dish 3 Dragon fruit sorbet Dragon fruit sorbet is one of the easiest desserts you can make with just a few ingredients. Just puree ripe dragon fruit with lemon juice and sugar until smooth. Freeze it in an ice cream maker or pour it into a container to freeze overnight. Voila! You have a refreshing sorbet that's just perfect to cool you down on hot days.

Dish 4 Grilled dragon fruit skewers Grilled dragon fruit skewers surprise you with an unexpected, yet delightful, taste. Simply cut dragon fruit into cubes along with pineapple chunks and bell peppers. Thread on skewers, brush lightly with honey or maple syrup, then grill until slightly charred on each side. They make for an intriguing appetizer or side dish at barbecues.