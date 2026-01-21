How to eliminate musty smell from wooden drawers

Wooden drawers can sometimes develop a musty smell, which is both unpleasant and persistent. This odor often comes from moisture, mold, or mildew trapped in the wood. Thankfully, there are natural ways to get rid of this smell without resorting to harsh chemicals. Here are five effective methods that use common household items to freshen up your wooden drawers naturally.

Tip 1 Use baking soda for odor absorption Baking soda is a natural odor absorber that can effectively eliminate musty smells from wooden drawers. Simply sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda inside the drawer and leave it overnight. The next day, wipe out the baking soda with a damp cloth. This method helps absorb unwanted odors and leaves your drawer smelling fresh.

Tip 2 Vinegar solution for deep cleaning Vinegar is another powerful natural cleaner that can help eliminate musty odors. Mix equal parts of water and white vinegar in a spray bottle and lightly mist the inside of the drawer. Wipe with a clean cloth after a few minutes. Vinegar's acidic properties help neutralize odors and kill any mold or mildew present.

Tip 3 Charcoal bags for odor neutralization Charcoal is known for its excellent odor-neutralizing properties. Place a few charcoal bags or briquettes inside the musty drawer, and leave them for a couple of days. The charcoal will absorb the unpleasant smell, leaving your drawer refreshed. This method is particularly useful if the odor is strong or persistent.

Tip 4 Lemon slices for fresh fragrance Lemon slices can also impart a fresh fragrance while combating musty odors in wooden drawers. Place a few lemon slices on a small plate or directly inside the drawer and let them sit for several hours or overnight. The natural citrus scent will help mask any lingering mustiness, giving your space a pleasant aroma.