Make the most of beans with these recipes
What's the story
Beans are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. They are rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making them a great addition to any diet. Whether you're looking for quick meal solutions or creative snack ideas, beans have got you covered. Here are five easy ways to enjoy beans that are both satisfying and simple to prepare.
Tip 1
Classic bean salad
A classic bean salad makes for a refreshing and nutritious dish. Just mix canned beans (like kidney or black beans) with diced vegetables (like bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes). Add a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for flavor. This salad is perfect as a side dish or light meal on its own.
Tip 2
Hearty bean soup
A hearty bean soup is just what you need on a chilly day. Start by sauteing onions and garlic in some olive oil. Add canned beans (like navy or pinto), vegetable broth, diced tomatoes, and your choice of spices (like cumin and paprika). Let it simmer until everything's well combined. This soup is filling and can be paired with crusty bread for a complete meal.
Tip 3
Flavorful bean dip
A flavorful bean dip makes for an excellent appetizer or snack option. Blend canned chickpeas (or any other beans) with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper until smooth. Serve it chilled or at room temperature with fresh vegetables or pita bread for dipping.
Tip 4
Savory bean tacos
Savory bean tacos are an easy way to enjoy beans in a Mexican-inspired dish. Mash black beans with lime juice and spices like cumin and chili powder. Fill corn tortillas with the mixture along with toppings like avocado slices or salsa for added flavor.
Tip 5
Simple baked beans
Simple baked beans make for a comforting side dish at any meal. Mix canned baked beans with brown sugar, mustard, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and diced onions. Bake in an oven-safe dish at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until bubbly. This dish goes well with grilled vegetables or cornbread, making it a hearty addition to any meal.