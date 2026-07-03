A classic bean salad makes for a refreshing and nutritious dish

Make the most of beans with these recipes

By Vinita Jain 05:44 am Jul 03, 202605:44 am

What's the story

Beans are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. They are rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making them a great addition to any diet. Whether you're looking for quick meal solutions or creative snack ideas, beans have got you covered. Here are five easy ways to enjoy beans that are both satisfying and simple to prepare.