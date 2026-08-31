How to make crispy corn fritters
What's the story
Monsoon mornings are just perfect for enjoying hot, crispy corn fritters. These savory snacks are just the thing to enjoy with a hot cup of tea, making your mornings even more delightful. With the right ingredients and preparation, you can make corn fritters that are bursting with flavor and texture. Here is how you can make the most of your monsoon mornings with these delicious treats.
#1
Selecting fresh corn kernels
Choosing fresh corn kernels is the key to making delicious fritters.
Pick sweet, juicy kernels that are firm to the touch. Fresh corn gives a natural sweetness and crunch to the fritters.
If fresh corn is not available, frozen ones can be used as a substitute. Just make sure to thaw them properly before use to retain their texture.
#2
Perfecting the batter consistency
The consistency of the batter is what makes or breaks your corn fritters.
Combine the corn kernels with besan (gram flour), rice flour, and spices like cumin and coriander powder.
The batter should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, but not too thick that it doesn't stick to the corn.
Water should be added gradually until you reach the desired consistency.
#3
Adding spices for flavor
Spices are key to making your corn fritters flavorful.
Add finely chopped green chilies for heat, and grated ginger for warmth.
A pinch of turmeric powder adds color, while salt enhances all flavors.
Fresh herbs, like coriander leaves, can also be added for an aromatic touch.
Adjust spices according to your taste preference.
#4
Frying techniques for crispy texture
For perfectly crispy corn fritters, the oil should be hot enough before you drop the batter in.
This way, the fritters will be crisp from the outside and soft from the inside.
Do not overcrowd the pan, as it will lower the temperature of the oil and make the fritters soggy.
Fry in batches if required, and drain excess oil by placing the fritters on paper towels after frying.