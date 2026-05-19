How to enjoy hang gliding in Maasai Mara

The Maasai Mara in Kenya is famous for its wildlife and scenic beauty. But, apart from safaris, it also offers an adventurous experience of hang gliding. This activity gives you a bird's-eye view of the sprawling savannahs and the wildlife below. As you glide through the air, you can witness the beauty of this UNESCO World Heritage site from a completely different perspective. Here are some tips to make your hang gliding experience in Maasai Mara unforgettable.

Timing Best time for hang gliding The best time to go hang gliding in the Maasai Mara is during the dry season, which is between July and October. The weather is more stable, with less rain and clearer skies, making it perfect for flying. The visibility is also better during this time, allowing you to see the landscape and wildlife clearly as you glide over the plains.

Safety first Safety measures to consider Safety should always be your top priority when choosing to go hang gliding. Make sure that your equipment is well maintained, and that you are accompanied by certified instructors who know the area well. Always listen to their instructions carefully before taking off, and keep an eye on weather conditions that can affect your flight.

Advertisement

Gear selection Choosing the right gear Choosing the right gear is essential for a comfortable hang gliding experience. Wear lightweight, breathable clothing that protects you from sun exposure, without restricting movement. A good pair of sunglasses will protect your eyes from glare while flying high above the ground. Also, consider wearing a helmet for added safety during your flight.

Advertisement

Wildlife Insight Understanding local wildlife Understanding local wildlife can enhance your hang gliding experience in Maasai Mara. The region is home to diverse species, including elephants, lions, and zebras. Observing these animals from above gives you a unique perspective on their natural behaviors and habitats. It also helps you appreciate the ecological balance of this UNESCO World Heritage site.