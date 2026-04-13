How to make green chilli fritters at home

Mirchi bhaji or green chilli fritters, a popular street food breakfast, is loved for its spicy and crispy goodness. This dish features green chilies stuffed with a spicy gram flour batter and fried until golden brown. The crunchiness of the batter and the heat from the chilies make it an irresistible morning treat. Usually served with chutney or sauce, mirchi bhaji is a delicious way to start your day.

#1 Choosing the right chilies Selecting the right chilies is key to making perfect mirchi bhaji. Ideally, you should go for long green chilies that are firm and fresh. These chilies give the right balance of heat, without being too overpowering. You can also adjust the spice level by choosing milder or hotter varieties according to your taste. Make sure the chilies are washed properly and dried well before stuffing them.

#2 Preparing the batter The batter is what makes or breaks your mirchi bhaji. Mix gram flour with spices like turmeric, red chili powder, and ajwain (carom seeds) for flavor. Add water gradually to make a smooth paste that coats the back of a spoon without dripping too much. Adding rice flour can give extra crispiness to the batter. Taste it before frying to check if it is seasoned well.

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#3 Stuffing techniques for flavor Stuffing chilies properly ensures an even distribution of flavors while frying. Use a mixture of mashed potatoes mixed with spices like cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt as stuffing. This not only adds flavor but also balances out the heat from the chilies. Make sure each chili is evenly coated with stuffing before dipping it into the batter for frying.

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