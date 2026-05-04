How to fix an upset stomach with rice water

Rice water, the starchy liquid left after washing or cooking rice, is a simple yet effective remedy for an upset stomach. It has been used in traditional medicine for centuries, thanks to its soothing properties and ability to ease digestive discomfort. By incorporating rice water into your routine, you can find relief from stomach issues without resorting to complex treatments. Here is how you can use rice water to calm an upset stomach.

Preparation Preparing rice water at home To prepare rice water, rinse one cup of rice under running water until the water runs clear. Add 4 cups of clean water, and bring it to a boil. Let it simmer for about 20 minutes before straining the liquid into a bowl or container. The resulting milky liquid is your rice water, ready for use.

Benefits Benefits of rice water for digestion Rice water is rich in carbohydrates and has a soothing effect on the digestive tract. It helps neutralize stomach acid and reduces inflammation, making it ideal for those suffering from gastritis or acid reflux. The simple composition of rice water makes it gentle on the stomach while providing necessary nutrients.

Advertisement

Consumption How to consume rice water effectively For best results, drink one cup of cooled rice water two to three times a day. This regular intake can help settle your stomach and reduce discomfort. You can also add a pinch of salt or lemon juice to enhance flavor and further aid digestion.

Advertisement