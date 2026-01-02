Tricks to fix your favourite chipped ceramic mugs

Chipped ceramic mugs can be a common sight in most households, often causing disappointment. However, instead of tossing them out, you can fix these chips with some simple and cost-effective methods. Not only does this save money, but it also gives a personal touch to your favorite mug. Here are some practical tips on how to repair chipped ceramic mugs without burning a hole in your pocket.

Tip 1 Use clear nail polish for small chips If the chip is small and not too deep, clear nail polish can be a quick fix. First, clean the area around the chip, let it dry completely, and apply a thin layer of clear nail polish over the chipped area. This method seals the chip and prevents further cracking, making it an ideal solution for minor damages.

Tip 2 Apply super glue for larger chips For larger chips, super glue is your best bet. Clean the chipped area thoroughly and make sure it's dry. Apply a small amount of super glue on the chip and press the pieces together firmly until they bond well. This method works best when the chip has broken off in one piece or is in multiple small pieces.

Tip 3 Use epoxy resin for durable repairs Epoxy resin is perfect for those looking for a long-lasting repair. Mix the resin as per the instructions on the package and apply it to the chipped area with a toothpick or small brush. Press the pieces together firmly and let it cure as per the manufacturer's instructions. Epoxy resin provides a strong bond that can withstand daily use.

Tip 4 Paint over repaired areas with ceramic paint Once your mug is repaired with super glue or epoxy resin, ceramic paint can help you restore its original look. Choose a paint that matches your mug's color, and apply it carefully over any visible repairs with a fine brush. Let it dry completely before using your mug again.