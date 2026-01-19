Squeaky door? How to fix them

Squeaky doors can be quite annoying, interrupting the peace of your home. Fortunately, fixing them doesn't have to cost a fortune. With a few simple tricks, you can get rid of those annoying sounds without spending a dime. This article gives you practical tips to silence your doors using common household items and techniques. These easy solutions will not only make your home quieter but also prolong the life of your doors.

Tip 1 Use household oils for lubrication Household oils such as olive oil or vegetable oil can serve as an effective lubricant for squeaky door hinges. Just apply a few drops directly onto the hinges and move the door back and forth a couple of times to distribute the oil evenly. This trick reduces friction and eliminates squeaking sounds. It's an easy and inexpensive way to keep your doors functioning smoothly.

Tip 2 Apply soap or wax as a temporary fix If you don't have any oil handy, soap or wax can also work as a temporary fix for squeaky hinges. Simply rub a bar of soap or a candle on the hinge area, and open and close the door a few times to work it in. This creates a thin layer between moving parts, reducing noise until you can apply a more permanent solution.

Tip 3 Tighten loose screws on hinges Sometimes, squeaking is caused by loose screws on door hinges. Use a screwdriver to check if the screws are tight; if not, tighten them properly. Loose screws can cause misalignment, leading to more friction and noise when opening and closing doors. Keeping them tight not only reduces squeaking but also improves overall door stability.

