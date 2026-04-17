How to fix sunburnt indoor plants

Indoor plants can easily get sunburnt if they are exposed to too much direct sunlight. This can cause the leaves to turn brown or develop spots, which can affect the plant's health. Knowing how to fix and prevent sunburn in indoor plants is important for keeping them healthy. Here are some practical tips to help you revive your sunburnt indoor plants and keep them thriving.

Tip 1 Adjust light exposure gradually If your indoor plant has been sunburnt, it's important to adjust its light exposure gradually. Start by moving it to a spot with indirect sunlight for a few days. This will help the plant recover without further stressing it. Once the leaves start showing signs of improvement, you can slowly reintroduce it to brighter conditions, if needed.

Tip 2 Trim damaged leaves carefully Trim any severely damaged leaves from your sunburnt indoor plant. Use clean scissors or pruning shears to avoid infecting the plant. Removing these leaves not only improves appearance, but also allows the plant to focus its energy on new growth. Be careful not to remove too many leaves at once, as this can stress the plant further.

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Tip 3 Maintain consistent watering routine A consistent watering routine is key to helping your sunburnt indoor plant recover. Make sure you are giving it the right amount of water according to its needs, but avoid overwatering, as that can lead to root rot. Keeping soil moisture levels stable will help reduce stress on the plant and promote recovery.

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Tip 4 Increase humidity levels around plants Increasing humidity levels around your sunburnt indoor plants can help them recover faster. You can use a humidifier or place a tray of water near the plants to increase humidity naturally through evaporation. Higher humidity levels mimic their natural environment and can help reduce leaf stress.