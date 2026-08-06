Make more space in your wardrobe with these folding tips
What's the story
Folding clothes properly is a skill that can save space and keep your wardrobe organized. While it may seem simple, mastering the art of folding can make a big difference in how long your clothes last and how easy it is to find what you need. Here are some practical tips to help you fold clothes like a pro, ensuring they stay neat and wrinkle-free.
Tip 1
Start with clean clothes
Before you start folding, make sure that all clothes are clean.
Dirt and stains can set in if you fold dirty clothes, making them harder to clean later.
Wash all items according to their care labels before folding.
This not only keeps your clothes looking fresh but also prolongs their lifespan by preventing the fabric from deteriorating due to dirt or grime.
Tip 2
Use flat surfaces for folding
Always use a flat surface like a table or bed when folding clothes.
A flat surface ensures that each item is folded evenly, minimizing wrinkles and maintaining shape.
If a flat surface isn't available, try laying out items on a clean floor space temporarily until you can get to a suitable area.
Tip 3
Master basic folds
Learn basic folding techniques for different types of clothing.
For t-shirts, lay them face down, fold sleeves inward, then fold in half lengthwise.
For pants, lay them flat with one leg over the other, then fold in half from bottom to top.
Mastering these basic folds will help keep your clothes organized and easy to access.
Tip 4
Organize by category and size
Organize your folded clothes by category (like tops, bottoms, etc.) and size (small, medium, large).
This way, you can find what you need quickly without having to rummage through piles of mixed-up items.
Keeping similar items together also makes it easier to maintain order in your wardrobe over time.
Tip 5
Store seasonal items separately
Store out-of-season clothes separately from everyday wear for easy access when needed.
Use vacuum-sealed bags or storage bins for these items to keep them protected from dust and moisture while not in use.
Label each container clearly so that you can easily find seasonal wear when the time comes without having to dig through everything else.