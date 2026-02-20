How to use kitchen scraps for gardening (and reduce costs)

Gardening is a great way to connect with nature and grow your own food. But if you're on a budget, it can be hard to start. Luckily, you can use kitchen scraps to grow vegetables, saving money and reducing waste. This article gives you practical tips on how to use everyday kitchen scraps for gardening. It's easy, cost-effective, and a great way to start your gardening journey.

Green onions Regrow green onions from scraps Regrowing green onions from kitchen scraps is super easy. Just chop off the root end of the green onions and place them in a glass of water with roots submerged. Keep the glass on a sunny windowsill and change the water every few days. You'll see new green shoots sprouting within a week. This method is perfect for having a steady supply of fresh green onions without spending a dime.

Carrot tops Carrot tops as leafy greens Don't throw away carrot tops; they can be regrown into edible greens. Simply place carrot tops in shallow water with the cut side down. In a few days, you'll notice new leaves growing from the center. These leaves can be used in salads or as garnishes, adding flavor and nutrition to your meals without any extra cost.

Potato eyes Potato eyes for new plants Potato scraps with eyes can be planted directly into the soil to grow new potato plants. Cut potatoes into pieces, ensuring each piece has at least one eye, and plant them about four inches deep in well-drained soil. Water regularly, and soon you'll have homegrown potatoes ready for harvest.

Lettuce hearts Lettuce hearts for continuous growth Regrowing lettuce from its heart is super easy. Just place the base of a lettuce head in water, and watch it sprout new leaves from its center within days. Once roots develop sufficiently, transplant it into soil where it will continue producing leaves over time.