Applying for domicile certificate? Keep these documents ready

Obtaining an Indian domicile certificate is an important step for those wishing to prove their residency in a particular state. The certificate is essential for availing of various benefits and services provided by the government. Knowing the required documents and the application process can make it easier for applicants. Here's a look at the essential documents needed to obtain an Indian domicile certificate.

Document 1 Proof of residence A valid proof of residence is the most important document for getting a domicile certificate. This can be a utility bill, rental agreement, or any other official document that proves your address in the state. The document must clearly mention your name and current address. It establishes your long-term stay in the area, making it a prerequisite for the application process.

Document 2 Identity proof An identity proof is a must for any official procedure in India. For a domicile certificate, you can submit an Aadhaar card, passport, or voter ID card as identity proof. These documents establish your identity and help authorities verify your personal details against their records. Make sure that these documents are valid and not expired before submitting them.

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Document 3 Birth certificate or school leaving certificate A birth certificate or school leaving certificate is required to prove your date of birth and parental details. This is particularly important for applicants who are minors or those who have recently completed their education. These documents help establish the applicant's identity and residency status. They make them an integral part of the application process for obtaining an Indian domicile certificate.

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Document 4 Affidavit of residency An affidavit of residency is a sworn statement confirming that you have been residing at the stated address for a specific period. It is usually attested by a notary public or local authority. This document strengthens your claim of being a long-term resident in the state where you are applying for the domicile certificate.