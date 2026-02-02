How to grow chickpea greens at home

Growing chickpea greens indoors is a simple and rewarding task. These nutrient-rich shoots are easy to grow and can be added to a variety of dishes. All you need is some basic supplies and a little patience, and you can have fresh greens at your disposal all year round. Here's how you can grow chickpea greens indoors, and enjoy their health benefits.

Tip 1 Choosing the right container Selecting an appropriate container is key to growing chickpea greens indoors. Choose shallow trays or pots with drainage holes to prevent waterlogging. A depth of about two inches is ideal for the roots to develop without restricting growth. Ensure that the container is large enough to accommodate multiple seeds, as this will yield a better harvest.

Tip 2 Preparing the soil mix A well-draining soil mix is essential for healthy chickpea green growth. Combine equal parts of potting soil, coconut coir, and perlite to create an ideal blend that retains moisture while allowing excess water to escape. This mixture provides essential nutrients and aeration, promoting robust root development.

Tip 3 Sowing chickpea seeds Begin by soaking chickpea seeds in water overnight to soften their outer layer. Drain the water and spread the seeds evenly over the prepared soil mix in your container. Gently press them into the soil but do not bury them completely, as they need light for germination. Water lightly using a spray bottle to avoid displacing the seeds.

Tip 4 Providing adequate light and moisture Chickpea greens require ample light for optimal growth indoors. Place your container near a sunny window where it can receive at least six hours of indirect sunlight daily. Alternatively, use LED grow lights if natural light is insufficient. Keep the soil consistently moist but not soggy by watering regularly with a spray bottle or misting technique.