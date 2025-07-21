How to grow rosemary at home

Growing rosemary on windowsills is the best way to enjoy fresh herbs throughout the year. This aromatic herb not only elevates culinary dishes but also brings the outdoors in with its lush greenery. Given the right conditions and care, rosemary can easily thrive even in limited spaces such as windowsills. Knowing its requirements of sunlight, water, and soil will make growth successful. Here are some essential tips to cultivate healthy rosemary plants indoors.

Container selection Choosing the right container Choosing the right container is key to successfully growing rosemary on a windowsill. Choose pots that are minimum six inches deep and have drainage holes to avoid waterlogging. Terracotta pots are the best choice as they let out excess moisture, decreasing chances of root rot. Make sure that the size of the container is sufficient for the plant to grow over time without curbing its roots.

Sunlight needs Ensuring adequate sunlight Rosemary needs plenty of sunlight to flourish, preferably six to eight hours daily. Position your plant on a south-facing windowsill where it can get the maximum amount of light. If natural light isn't enough, try grow lights to supplement it during shorter winter days or in less sunny places.

Watering tips Watering wisely Proper watering is crucial for healthy rosemary plants. Allow the top inch of soil to dry out in between waterings to avoid overwatering, which can cause root rot. Use room temperature water and ensure that excess water drains out completely from the pot's base after every watering session.

Soil requirements Using well-draining soil mix A well-draining soil mix is essential for indoor rosemary growth. To ensure optimum drainage and aeration, mix equal parts of potting soil, sand, and perlite or vermiculite. This mixture will prevent compacted soil conditions that may suffocate roots, while also providing the necessary nutrients for growth.