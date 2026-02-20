LOADING...
How to grow spirulina at home

By Simran Jeet
Feb 20, 2026
05:25 pm
What's the story

Cultivating spirulina at home is a rewarding way to grow this nutrient-rich algae. With the right conditions and care, you can grow spirulina in your own space. The process involves maintaining specific water quality, temperature, and light conditions. By following these guidelines, you can enjoy a continuous supply of fresh spirulina. Here's how you can get started with your home cultivation journey.

Equipment

Essential equipment for cultivation

To grow spirulina at home, you need some basic equipment. A shallow tank or container with a capacity of at least 10 liters is ideal. Aeration is key, so an aquarium pump and air stone are essential for oxygen circulation. A heater may be required to maintain the water temperature between 25-35 degrees Celsius. Lastly, a light source such as fluorescent or LED lights will provide the necessary illumination.

Water preparation

Preparing nutrient-rich water

Spirulina thrives in alkaline water with a pH level of nine to 10. To achieve this, mix baking soda into the water until the desired pH is reached. Add sea salt or Epsom salt to provide essential minerals like magnesium and potassium. It's important to regularly test and adjust the pH and nutrient levels to ensure optimal growth conditions.

Growth conditions

Maintaining optimal growth conditions

Temperature control is crucial for healthy spirulina growth; keep it between 25-35 degrees Celsius. Ensure consistent aeration using an aquarium pump to prevent clumping of algae cells. Provide adequate light for 12-16 hours daily using fluorescent or LED lights positioned above the tank.

Harvesting tips

Harvesting and storing spirulina

Harvesting should be done every two weeks by filtering out excess algae using fine mesh or cheesecloth while leaving some culture behind for continued growth. Store harvested spirulina in airtight containers in the refrigerator for up to one week or freeze it for longer shelf life without losing nutritional value.

