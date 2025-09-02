How to grow stevia at home

Growing stevia in pots is the easiest way to enjoy this natural sweetener at home. Stevia, which is famous for its zero-calorie sweetness, can be grown indoors or outdoors with due care. Here are some important tips for successfully growing stevia in containers to have a constant supply of fresh leaves. With these steps, you can keep your plants healthy and reap the benefits of homegrown stevia.

Tip 1 Choosing the right pot and soil Select a pot that is at least 12 inches wide and deep to accommodate the root system of the stevia plant. Make sure it has drainage holes to prevent waterlogging. Using well-draining soil mixed with organic compost will provide nutrients as well as maintain moisture balance. The soil pH should ideally be between 6.7 and 7.2 for stevia to grow.

Tip 2 Optimal watering practices Though stevia needs consistent moisture, it doesn't like to be soggy. Water your plant when the top inch of soil feels dry to touch. Make sure to distribute the water evenly and avoid overwatering. In hot weather, check more frequently, since pots dry out faster than garden beds.

Tip 3 Providing adequate sunlight Place your potted stevia in a location where it receives six to eight hours of sunlight every day, for best results. If you're growing them indoors, place them near a south-facing window, or use grow lights if natural light is not enough. Rotate the pot from time to time for even light exposure on all sides.

Tip 4 Fertilizing for healthy growth To keep your stevia plant healthy, apply a balanced liquid fertilizer every four weeks during its growing period (spring to summer). Avoid fertilizers rich in nitrogen, as they may result in the plant producing excess leaves without making the stevia sweeter. The careful feeding strategy promotes healthy growth and maximizes the natural sweetness of your stevia leaves.