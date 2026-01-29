Improve your water intake with these refreshing drinks

Infusing water with herbs and spices is a great way to stay hydrated while enjoying some natural flavors. This method is not only simple but also cost-effective, making it an ideal choice for those looking to enhance their water intake without spending much. By adding herbs and spices, you can create refreshing beverages that cater to your taste preferences. Here are five budget-friendly ways to infuse water with herbs and spices.

Tip 1 Mint and cucumber infusion Mint and cucumber make a refreshing combination that is perfect for hot days. Just slice half a cucumber and add it to a pitcher of water with a handful of fresh mint leaves. Let the mixture sit in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving. The coolness of cucumber and mint's crispness make a delightful drink that hydrates you while refreshing your palate.

Tip 2 Lemon ginger twist Lemon ginger twist is a classic infusion that offers zest and warmth in every sip. Slice one lemon into thin rounds and add it to a pitcher of water along with a few slices of fresh ginger root. Allow the mixture to steep in the refrigerator for about two hours before enjoying it. This infusion is ideal for those who love citrusy flavors with a hint of spice.

Tip 3 Basil lime refresher The basil lime refresher is an aromatic blend that tantalizes your taste buds. Start by squeezing the juice from one lime into a pitcher filled with water, then add several basil leaves. Gently bruise the basil leaves to release their oils before refrigerating the mixture for an hour or so. The combination of basil's herbal notes with lime's tanginess creates an invigorating drink perfect for any time of day.

Tip 4 Rosemary orange delight Rosemary orange delight gives you an aromatic experience with every sip. Add two orange slices to a pitcher filled with cold water, then add two sprigs of fresh rosemary. Let this mixture infuse in your fridge for about ninety minutes before serving it over ice if desired. This infusion gives you citrusy sweetness along with earthy rosemary undertones.