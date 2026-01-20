Structured credit funds: Understanding this popular option

Structured credit funds are gaining popularity among Indian investors looking for diversification and higher returns. These funds invest in a mix of debt instruments, giving exposure to different asset classes and risk levels. As the market evolves, understanding the dynamics of structured credit funds is key to making informed investment decisions. Here are some insights into the workings of these funds and how they can fit into your portfolio.

#1 Understanding structured credit funds Structured credit funds pool money from multiple investors and invest it in a variety of debt securities, including corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities, etc. The fund managers construct portfolios according to risk-return profiles. By diversifying across different instruments, these funds aim to reduce risk while maximizing returns. Investors can benefit from higher yields compared to traditional fixed-income investments.

#2 Risk factors involved Like any investment, structured credit funds come with their own set of risks. Credit risk is one of the major concerns as borrowers may default on their obligations. Market volatility can also affect the value of underlying assets in the fund's portfolio. It is important for investors to assess their risk appetite before investing and consider how these risks align with their overall financial goals.

#3 Historical performance trends Historically, structured credit funds have delivered attractive returns, outperforming other fixed-income instruments like government bonds or bank deposits. However, past performance is not an indicator of future results, and investors should look at long-term trends rather than short-term fluctuations when evaluating these funds' potential.

