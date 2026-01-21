How to keep your bathroom tiles clean without spending much

Keeping bathroom tiles clean can be a daunting task, especially when you're on a budget. However, there are several cost-effective ways to keep them sparkling without spending a fortune. With the right techniques and materials, you can maintain the shine of your tiles and avoid expensive cleaning products. Here are some practical tips to help you keep your bathroom tiles clean on a budget.

Tip 1 Use vinegar and baking soda Vinegar and baking soda are two inexpensive household items that work wonders for cleaning bathroom tiles. Mix equal parts of vinegar and water in a spray bottle, and spray it on the tiles. Let it sit for a few minutes before scrubbing with baking soda to remove grime and stains. This combination is effective in breaking down soap scum and mildew, leaving your tiles sparkling clean.

Tip 2 Try lemon juice for stains Lemon juice is another natural cleaner that can help you remove stubborn stains from bathroom tiles. Its acidity helps break down mineral deposits and soap scum. Just apply lemon juice directly onto the stained areas, let it sit for about 10 minutes, then scrub with a soft brush or cloth. Rinse thoroughly with water afterward to reveal the clean surface.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Use dish soap for regular cleaning For regular cleaning of bathroom tiles, dish soap is an economical option. Mix a few drops of dish soap with warm water in a bucket or spray bottle. Use this solution to wipe down tiles using a sponge or cloth regularly. This will help remove dirt and grime buildup without needing expensive cleaners.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Employ steam cleaning techniques Steam cleaning is an effective way to deep clean bathroom tiles without any chemicals. If you have a handheld steamer at home, use it on tiled surfaces to loosen dirt and grime effectively. The high temperature kills bacteria, while keeping your bathroom environment safe from harsh chemicals.