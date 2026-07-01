Grooming your dog before you hit the road can significantly reduce the amount of loose hair that ends up in your car

5 ways to keep your car free of dog hair

By Vinita Jain 09:43 am Jul 01, 202609:43 am

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Traveling with a dog can be a fun experience, but it also comes with the challenge of keeping your car clean from pet hair. Dog hair can easily get stuck in upholstery and carpets, making it difficult to maintain a tidy interior. However, with some practical tips and tricks, you can minimize the amount of hair that ends up in your vehicle. Here are five effective ways to keep your car dog-hair-free during travels.