How to keep your glassware sparkling 

Cleaning glassware can be a tricky task, especially if you want to keep it sparkling without spending a fortune on expensive cleaners. Fortunately, several budget-friendly methods can get the job done effectively. Using common household items, you can keep your glassware looking pristine without making a dent in your wallet. Here are some practical tips to clean glassware affordably and efficiently.

Tip 1 Use vinegar for streak-free shine Vinegar is another versatile household item that works wonders for cleaning glassware. Its acidity cuts through grime and leaves a streak-free shine. To use vinegar, mix equal parts of water and vinegar in a spray bottle. Spray the solution onto the glassware and wipe with a clean cloth or paper towel. This method is especially useful for removing hard water stains.

Tip 2 Baking soda as a gentle abrasive Baking soda is a gentle abrasive that can help remove stubborn stains from glassware without scratching it. To use baking soda, make a paste by mixing it with a little water until it reaches a thick consistency. Apply the paste on stained areas and scrub gently with a soft sponge or cloth. Rinse thoroughly with warm water to remove any residue.

Tip 3 Lemon juice for natural freshness Lemon juice is another natural cleaner, thanks to its acidity and fresh scent. It works wonders on glassware by cutting through grease and leaving a pleasant aroma. To use lemon juice, simply rub it directly onto the surface of the glassware or mix it with warm water in a bowl. Soak the glasses for a few minutes before rinsing them off.

