How to keep your glassware sparkling
Cleaning glassware can be a tricky task, especially if you want to keep it sparkling without spending a fortune on expensive cleaners. Fortunately, several budget-friendly methods can get the job done effectively. Using common household items, you can keep your glassware looking pristine without making a dent in your wallet. Here are some practical tips to clean glassware affordably and efficiently.
Use vinegar for streak-free shine
Vinegar is another versatile household item that works wonders for cleaning glassware. Its acidity cuts through grime and leaves a streak-free shine. To use vinegar, mix equal parts of water and vinegar in a spray bottle. Spray the solution onto the glassware and wipe with a clean cloth or paper towel. This method is especially useful for removing hard water stains.
Baking soda as a gentle abrasive
Baking soda is a gentle abrasive that can help remove stubborn stains from glassware without scratching it. To use baking soda, make a paste by mixing it with a little water until it reaches a thick consistency. Apply the paste on stained areas and scrub gently with a soft sponge or cloth. Rinse thoroughly with warm water to remove any residue.
Lemon juice for natural freshness
Lemon juice is another natural cleaner, thanks to its acidity and fresh scent. It works wonders on glassware by cutting through grease and leaving a pleasant aroma. To use lemon juice, simply rub it directly onto the surface of the glassware or mix it with warm water in a bowl. Soak the glasses for a few minutes before rinsing them off.
Cornstarch for polishing shine
Cornstarch also doubles up as an excellent polishing agent for glassware, giving it that extra shine after cleaning. Just mix two tablespoons of cornstarch with warm water to make a paste. Apply this paste on your clean but damp glasses using a soft cloth, buffing them until they shine. This method is easy on the pocket and effective at the same time.