Layer up sustainably this winter with ethically sourced jackets

Winter layering is an art, and ethically sourced jackets can make it a stylish, sustainable affair. These jackets not only keep you warm but also help you make a positive impact on the planet. By choosing ethically sourced options, you can contribute to sustainable fashion while looking chic. Here's how you can layer these jackets this winter, with practical tips and insights into making the most of your winter wardrobe.

Tip 1 Choose versatile base layers Start your layering with versatile base layers like cotton or wool tops. These materials are breathable and provide insulation, making them perfect for winter. Opt for neutral colors that can easily match with different outfits. This way, you can mix and match your pieces without having to buy new clothes every season. A good base layer will keep you comfortable all day long.

Tip 2 Add mid-layers for warmth Mid-layers are essential for extra warmth on colder days. Think of cardigans, sweaters, or fleece tops that go well with your base layer. Pick mid-layers made from sustainable fabrics such as organic cotton or recycled polyester to keep your wardrobe eco-friendly. These pieces add both style and functionality to your look, keeping you warm without compromising on fashion.

Tip 3 Opt for ethically sourced jackets The star of your winter outfit should be an ethically sourced jacket. Look for brands that use sustainable materials and fair labor practices in their production processes. These jackets not only keep you warm but also make a statement about your commitment to sustainability. Pick styles that go with your personal taste while ensuring durability and comfort.

Tip 4 Accessorize wisely Accessories can make or break an outfit, so don't skip them while layering with jackets this winter. Scarves, hats, gloves made from natural fibers like wool or cashmere add an extra layer of warmth while enhancing the overall look. Go for colors that complement the rest of your outfit without clashing with other elements in the ensemble.