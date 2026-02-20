Fashion lovers, try Ankara prints this winter

Ankara prints, with their vibrant colors and intricate patterns, are a staple in African fashion. This winter, they can be easily layered to create unique, stylish looks. By mixing and matching these prints, you can create outfits that are both warm and fashionable. Here are some practical tips on how to layer Ankara prints this winter, while keeping things cozy and chic.

Pattern mixing Mix patterns for visual interest Mixing different Ankara patterns can give you an interesting visual effect. Choose complementary colors to make sure the patterns go well together. For instance, pairing a bold geometric print with a softer floral design can create a balanced look. The key is to keep one color consistent across the patterns to tie the outfit together.

Neutral base Use neutral base layers Using neutral base layers can help highlight the vibrancy of Ankara prints without overwhelming the senses. Choose solid colors like black, white, or beige as your base layers. These neutrals can be used in tops, skirts, or trousers under the Ankara pieces. This way, the focus remains on the prints while maintaining a cohesive look.

Texture play Incorporate textures for depth Adding different textures can elevate your Ankara print layers this winter. Think of mixing fabrics like wool or cashmere with cotton or silk Ankara fabrics for added depth and interest. A textured scarf or sweater over an Ankara dress can add warmth and style without clashing with the print's boldness.

Accessorizing tips Accessorize wisely with Ankara accents Accessories are key when layering with Ankara prints in winter. Go for scarves, hats, or gloves in complementary Ankara patterns to add an extra layer of style without overpowering your outfit. These small additions can bring an element of fun and personality to your look while keeping you warm.