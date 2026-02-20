LOADING...
Fashion lovers, try Ankara prints this winter

By Simran Jeet
Feb 20, 2026
01:23 pm
What's the story

Ankara prints, with their vibrant colors and intricate patterns, are a staple in African fashion. This winter, they can be easily layered to create unique, stylish looks. By mixing and matching these prints, you can create outfits that are both warm and fashionable. Here are some practical tips on how to layer Ankara prints this winter, while keeping things cozy and chic.

Pattern mixing

Mix patterns for visual interest

Mixing different Ankara patterns can give you an interesting visual effect. Choose complementary colors to make sure the patterns go well together. For instance, pairing a bold geometric print with a softer floral design can create a balanced look. The key is to keep one color consistent across the patterns to tie the outfit together.

Neutral base

Use neutral base layers

Using neutral base layers can help highlight the vibrancy of Ankara prints without overwhelming the senses. Choose solid colors like black, white, or beige as your base layers. These neutrals can be used in tops, skirts, or trousers under the Ankara pieces. This way, the focus remains on the prints while maintaining a cohesive look.

Texture play

Incorporate textures for depth

Adding different textures can elevate your Ankara print layers this winter. Think of mixing fabrics like wool or cashmere with cotton or silk Ankara fabrics for added depth and interest. A textured scarf or sweater over an Ankara dress can add warmth and style without clashing with the print's boldness.

Accessorizing tips

Accessorize wisely with Ankara accents

Accessories are key when layering with Ankara prints in winter. Go for scarves, hats, or gloves in complementary Ankara patterns to add an extra layer of style without overpowering your outfit. These small additions can bring an element of fun and personality to your look while keeping you warm.

Layering ideas

Experiment with layering techniques

Experimenting with different layering techniques can take your Ankara print outfits to another level this winter. Try wearing an Ankara kimono over a matching outfit for added warmth and flair, or layer two different Ankara skirts over tights for added warmth and style versatility. Mixing these techniques lets you play around with various looks using your favorite prints all season long.

