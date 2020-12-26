Most workout regimes focus on reducing belly fat. But, you should first understand why it is necessary. The fat around your abdomen affects the functioning of every organ. So, if there is excessive fat there, it may result in many health issues. Now, different bodies react differently to weight loss routines. However, here are some common tips to reduce belly fat in a month.

Workout Include exercises like crunches, planks in your daily physical workout

Regular workout is important for any weight loss process. However, there are some activities to target the fat in your abdomen region. Yoga is an effective and simple way to burn stubborn belly fat. Start with asanas like the boat pose (navasana), cobra pose (bhujangasana), and bow pose (dhanurasana). Other common exercises that are effective include crunches, lying leg raises, and traditional planks.

Calorie control Replace high-calorie foods with healthier options

Anything you eat has calories. While you need a certain amount for day-to-day activities, excessive calories will harm your weight loss process. Firstly, identify foods loaded with calories. Fast food, high-fat dairy products, sugar-rich food and drinks, and processed foods are the main culprits here. Some healthy alternatives to these foods are fruits, low-fat dairy products, and grilled/broiled foods.

Diet Plan a diet rich in protein and fiber

Including protein and fiber in your diet is another way to get a flat belly. Both these components are healthier alternatives to carbs, a major culprit for belly fat. Protein helps you build muscle. It helps in the development and repair of the body and also doesn't lead to fat accumulation. Meanwhile, fiber flushes out toxins along with keeping you full.

Harmful lifestyle Stress and inadequate sleep lead to weight gain

A haphazard lifestyle, irregular sleeping hours, and stress are all reasons you are piling on fat around the abdomen. Try to get at least seven hours of sleep as less sleep affects your hunger hormones, which in turn leads you to eat more. Too much stress increases cortisol and increases your cravings for comfort food. Try meditation to keep a check on stress levels.

Hypothesis How much belly fat can you lose in a month?